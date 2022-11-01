Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.