Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 570.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,539,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,193,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

