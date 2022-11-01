Societe Generale Lowers Sika (OTC:SKFOF) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKFOF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sika from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

SKFOF stock opened at 219.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 215.55. Sika has a 52 week low of 188.93 and a 52 week high of 425.38.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.