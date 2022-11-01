SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 27,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,036,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.