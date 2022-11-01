SOMESING Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.06 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $54.06 million and approximately $572,777.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

