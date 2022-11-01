Songbird 1-Day Volume Hits $920,816.00 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Songbird has a market cap of $174.00 million and approximately $920,816.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

