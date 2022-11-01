Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. 1,181,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

