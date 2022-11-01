Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 71,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.