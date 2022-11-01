Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.93-$0.97 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sotera Health Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
