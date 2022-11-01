Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $115.07 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,173 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 4.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 2.11% of Perrigo worth $115,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.