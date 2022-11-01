Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $60.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,082 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 428,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.