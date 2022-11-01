Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $72.22 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,609 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $72,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,727. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,744. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

