Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 56,036 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.37% of Alleghany worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 68.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 29.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Y remained flat at $847.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $843.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.93. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.