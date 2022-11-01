Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 78,305 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,305 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.38% of Hologic worth $66,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 119,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,054. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

