Sound Shore Management Inc CT Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $86,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, hitting $152.56. The stock had a trading volume of 97,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,962. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

