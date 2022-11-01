SouthState Corp Acquires 579 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

MDLZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,859. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

