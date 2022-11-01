SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

