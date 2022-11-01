SouthState Corp Buys 11,567 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.