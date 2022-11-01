SouthState Corp Buys 2,085 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.3% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 92,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 105.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

ISRG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,239. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,101 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

