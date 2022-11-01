SouthState Corp Buys 513 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.33. 4,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

