SouthState Corp Buys 72,162 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7,047.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 98,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.