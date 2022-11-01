SouthState Corp Has $12.15 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

SONY stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

