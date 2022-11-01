SouthState Corp Has $7.10 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.