SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.