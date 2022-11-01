S&P Global (SPGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $420.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $354.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $402.00 to $398.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – S&P Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $397.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

10/21/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $390.00.

10/12/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $386.00.

10/3/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $423.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.32. 80,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day moving average is $345.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 28.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

