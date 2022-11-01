SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.73. 35,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

