SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,967,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 111,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

