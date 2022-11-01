SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 10,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,590. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67.

