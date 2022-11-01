SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,190. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

