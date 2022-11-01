SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.