SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Decreased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 8.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

