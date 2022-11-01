SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,397 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 82,224 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 4,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,042. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.

