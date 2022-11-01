SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.12 and its 200 day moving average is $440.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

