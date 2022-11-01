Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Major Shareholder Purchases $133,787,660.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc bought 6,689,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,548,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SRLP stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

