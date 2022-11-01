Springfield Properties Plc (SPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

LON SPR opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.77 million and a P/E ratio of 671.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.51. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 82.54 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 159 ($1.92).

Insider Transactions at Springfield Properties

In other news, insider Michelle Motion bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

