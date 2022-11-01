SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

SPSC stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

