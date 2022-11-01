Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $93.41 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.41 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022133 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00268252 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00118232 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00730543 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00562513 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00233464 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
