Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.67 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $84.67 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,556 coins and its circulating supply is 25,612,745,930 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

