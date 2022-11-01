Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 246 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

BABA opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $171.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

