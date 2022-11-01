Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Netflix by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 46.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Netflix by 49.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

