Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $251,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

