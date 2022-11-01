Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $30,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

