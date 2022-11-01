Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

