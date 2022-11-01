Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $38,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

