Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

