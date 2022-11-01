Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Steven Madden Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.
Institutional Trading of Steven Madden
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
