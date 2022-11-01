Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

