Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1,799.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WBS opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.