Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.