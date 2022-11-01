Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 426,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 733,361 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

