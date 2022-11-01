Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.